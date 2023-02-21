WEBB CITY, Mo. — A popular local weekend destination receives a financial boost.

The “Webb City Farmers’ Market” is the recipient of the latest monetary donation from the Jasper-Newton County chapter of “100 Women Who Care.”

$3,600 will go to the market’s “WIC” program.

“The WIC program allows us to help, make it easier for mothers and children in the community to have access to fresh produce and fresh food goods, things that they may not always have easy access to,” said Stefanie Thomasma, WCFM.

“This charity gets to the kids, gets ’em involved in picking fruits and vegetables that they’ve never seen before that maybe they can’t ever really afford,” said Valerie Doerr, 100 Women Who Care.

“Last year, the WIC vouchers that we redeemed at the market totaled about 11-thousand dollars, so that’s a really significant amount and we’re on track to double that this year,” said Thomasma.

The Jasper-Newton chapter of “100 Women Who Care” was formed in 2018. since then, it’s donated more than $48,000 to local charities.