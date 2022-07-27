SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Christina Rodriguez, 30, was charged with first-degree assault after her 11-year-old daughter was found shot in the chest.

According to a probable cause statement, Rodriguez told police that she had accidentally shot her daughter. Rodriguez was working a shift at a shop that sells smoking accessories, which had a gun meant for protection next to the register.

Rodriguez was cleaning around the area, picked up the gun, racked the slide, and move the slide forward, which made the gun ready to fire again. She said she then place the gun down and accidentally shot her daughter.

However, security footage showed that she was talking to another employee, who placed the weapon on a counter. Rodriguez then picked up the weapon, pulled back the slide, held the bottom of the gun to the counter, pointed at the child, and shot her, according to the statement.

The hospital called the police department to report the gunshot. Rodriguez told police that she had felony convictions in California and was not supposed to possess a gun.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of South Glenstone Avenue.

Rodriguez is charged with felony charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The daughter’s condition is unknown. Ozarks First will update the story when new information is released.