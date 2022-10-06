CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Weir man is in custody on felony allegations after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

Blake Hoover

Around 5 PM, a deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a Weir home for a disturbance call. There, 18-year-old Blake Hoover was detained during the altercation.

CCSO said in their release that the on-scene investigation lead to Hoover’s transport to the county jail where he remains on allegations of Kidnapping, Domestic Battery, Possessing Methamphetamine, and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and it’s important as a community we recognize domestic violence can and does occur at all times of day, in all types of neighborhoods and involves all types of people, without regard to social or economic status,” according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.