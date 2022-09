WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Webb City home searched by members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Webb City PD turned up a large quantity of methamphetamine and weapons, authorities released Tuesday.

Arrested at 911 West 1st Street was Sterling Peppers, 44, of Webb City as well as another unnamed subject wanted on a Probation Violation Warrant, ODET’s release added.

Charges on Peppers are pending at this time and the case remains under investigation.