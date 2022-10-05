TULSA, Okla. – A Vinita man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to sexually entice a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

John William Thomas Flechs, 37, 10-year federal prison term is followed by five years of supervised release.

“Thankfully, an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old caught John Flechs before he could reach his intended target- a teenage boy,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Flechs will spend 10 years in federal prison as a consequence of his crime.”

Flechs began conversing with what he thought was a juvenile boy. The teen was an undercover officer.

During the course of the conversation with the undercover officer, Flechs complimented the “teenager” and asked him to send photographs on three occasions. Flechs further described sexual encounters he had with male relatives and introduced graphic sexual topics that would allude to sexual acts on the boy.

Flechs then arranged for a meeting at a skate park with the undercover officer posing as a teenage boy.

Flechs was taken into custody when he arrived at the park.