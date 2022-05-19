VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people allegedly involved with a theft from a vehicle and fraudulent use of a stolen debit card.

Following a report of theft from a car in Deerfield, Missouri, on May 4th, investigators with VCSO discovered illicit use of a debit card by the suspects at local businesses. Detectives visited these businesses to obtain surveillance footage and determine the suspects’ identities from the footage.

The next morning on May 5th, a follow-up was conducted on W. Vernon St. in Nevada. At the residence, 38-year-old Alesha Reavis, of Lindsborg, Kansas, was brought into custody on multiple active Felony warrants for her arrest from the State of Kansas. Suspected methamphetamine was found within as well as stolen property.

Alesha Reavis

Additional charges for Reavis’ involvement in the theft are also pending through the Vernon County Prosecutor’s Office. She remains in the Vernon County Jail on her unrelated warrants.

Five days later on the 10th, Deputies located 21-year-old Daniel Hankins, of Nevada, and took him into custody. He was issued a warrant from the Courts the next day, charging Hankins with Stealing-Firearm, Stealing, and Fraudulent use of Credit/Debit Device. He remains in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Daniel Hankins

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to locate the missing stolen property.