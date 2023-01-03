SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop.

A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.

Wylette Overton Rodrick Richey

The sheriff’s office says they located approximately 32lbs of marijuana in the vehicle. The couple was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center in Carthage. Both are charged with a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Overton posted a $25,000 bond, while Richey remains in custody on a $35,000 bond.