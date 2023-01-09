LAMAR, Mo. — Barton County authorities are searching for a man that robbed a truck stop Sunday night.

At around 10:27 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered Lamarti’s truck stop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. The suspect would get away with an unknown amount of cash via a red Ford Escape. BCSO said the vehicle went north on I-49 after the heist.

The suspect is described as a Black man with tattoos over both eyes, and a tattoo on his right hand. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie with grey sweatpants and white shoes at the time.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that will help to identify this individual, please contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. (417) 682-5515 or (417) 682-5541