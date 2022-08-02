NEOSHO COUNTY, Kans. — A Topeka woman is in custody in connection to a Chanute homicide.

Monday night, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrested 41-year-old Nicole Fox near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd. in Allen County.

She’s being held in the Neosho County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder for the death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson on July 25th.

Fox was also arrested for additional charges from a separate, unrelated incident in Chanute on July 6th.

Pearson was found shot in an alley east of 1706 S. Highland on July 25th. He later died at the hospital.