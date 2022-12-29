PITTSBURG, Kans. — Police arrested two women in connection to a string of tire thefts from a home in Pittsburg Thursday morning.

Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department visited a home in the 1700 block of S. Walnut St. after a call for a burglary in progress. The caller said he spotted two thieves inside his carport stealing tires.

Surveillance footage from the property owner showed the crime he’d just reported, plus another theft from Wednesday night. The video showed two suspects arrive to the carport in a Buick and steal from the carport.

Carrie Kay Devore (Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office) Kandice Jean Devore (Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office)

The duo’s Buick was a match to the one seen in the surveillance footage hours prior. They were also still wearing the same clothes, police said.

Shortly after the burglary report Thursday morning, police said they spotted a 2000 Buick Regal with two women inside. They were stopped and identified as 43-year-old Carrie Kay Devore and 41-year-old Kandice Jean Devore, both of Pittsburg.

Carrie and Kandice Devore were placed under arrest and taken to the Crawford County Jail. They were booked on one count of burglary of a non-dwelling and misdemeanor theft. Both are being held without bond.

Police say the victim’s stolen tires were found on a different property nearby and returned.