CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline.

A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.

The contractor was holding Clark at gunpoint when authorities arrived.

Clark, of Purcell, Missouri, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of felony theft and trespassing.