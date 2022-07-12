Lonnie Dale Atkins

GALENA, Kans. — A Galena man was arrested on theft related charges after multiple stolen items were located in his home.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies located Lonnie Dale Atkins, 41, around 3:30 AM as they were serving a search warrant Tuesday.

A search of the residence by authorities ended with the recovery of construction materials and other reportedly stolen items.

Atkins was taken to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass.

The investigation into Atkins began after a July 2nd burglary on a rural Galena property.