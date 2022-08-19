Nathanial Seward booking photo. Courtesy: JPD.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man was arrested Friday as part of a stabbing investigation.

Twenty-three-year-old, Nathanial Seward was located just before 9:30 AM by Joplin Police near the area of 7th St. and School Ave. and taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges for 1st Degree Assault through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office, JPD said in a release.

Hours prior the Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications Center got a call for a stabbing at 905 E. 5th St., and that’s where officers found one woman with several stab wounds.

She was last reported by JPD to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.