KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified.

32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond.

Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed chases through parts of Vernon, Barton, and Cedar counties on Saturday, and also fired shots at them. He faces more than a dozen charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Ross is in the Cedar County Jail and is set to be transferred to the Vernon County Jail.