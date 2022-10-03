PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police were able to track down a man’s stolen truck while he was in town at his mother’s funeral, the department said.

In their release, PPD said on October 2nd they took a report for a stolen 2004 GMC Canyon with Tennessee license plates – it’s owner later saying he was in Parsons to attend his mother’s funeral and bring her belongings back home.

He told officers that before he could leave, the truck and everything inside for moving was stolen.

The officer that took the report soon spotted the same vehicle on her patrol afterwards and immediately attempted to stop the suspect, who would be identified as Scott Gabrial Hall. Hall refused to stop and began to flee.

Two other officers along with two KHP Officers were able to assist and forcefully stop the vehicle. Hall and two other occupants, Scott Wells and Robbie Dale Daniels, were arrested.

Despite some damage to the truck, it was returned to its owner plus some of the items that were reported missing.

More missing belongings were later found when another citizen called about a large pile of damaged furniture and other property on Pratt Road – near the back side of the Tolen Creek Walking Trail.

It was here that missing items such as an antique dresser, and even eulogy poem written by a victim for his mother’s funeral, were finally located.

The victim was able to recover these items and more as well.

Scott Hall now faces charges for:

Felony Theft

Two counts of Felony Criminal Damage

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Driving While Suspended

Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle

Felony Possession of Stolen Property

Charges for Robbie Daniels are:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Hall has an extensive criminal history for Theft and Burglary cases and is currently classified as homeless, Daniels was recently released from prison for arson and multiple drug related charges, PPD added in their release.