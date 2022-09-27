JOPLIN, Mo. — New charges have been filed in a Jasper County kidnapping and rape case.

Four additional charges were filed against 19-year-old Grant Henson of Joplin after deputies located another 13-year-old female victim from a northern Missouri county back in July.

Those charges are first degree statutory rape, first degree kidnapping and two counts of first degree statutory sodomy.

Henson and his brother, 22-year-old Bryan Henson were arrested on January 21st after deputies went to their home on West Cactus Lane in Joplin to check on a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from East Prairie, Missouri.

Deputies discovered that Grant Henson drove five hours to East Prairie to pick up the girl, brought her back to his home, held her against her will, and sexually assaulted her.

They also found Bryan Henson with a 16-year-old girl. He was charged with second degree statutory rape but has since had this charged dismissed by the Jasper County Prosecutor after the victim refused to testify.