SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Seth Thomas Beisner, 31, of Springfield, was sentenced to eight years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to a probable cause statement, on June 6, 2021, Beisner had been fighting with his partner all day. She had left around 4 p.m. to get away from him. When she returned at 1 a.m., Beisner was highly intoxicated. The victim poured the rest of his alcohol down the sink and reprimanded him for not watching someone whose name was redacted from the probable cause statement.

She went out onto a balcony to calm down. Beisner followed and blocked the door so she couldn’t get back inside. He then proceeded to beat her and stomp her while she lay on the ground. A neighbor responded to the victim’s cries for help and called the police.

Beisner got eight years in prison for a felony charge of 1st-degree domestic assault, seven years for a felony charge of 2nd-degree kidnapping, and four years for 3rd-degree domestic assault. All three are to be served at the same time. He was ordered to pay $1,755.72 in restitution.

Beisner originally pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed his plea to guilty in a plea agreement after a jury trial was scheduled.