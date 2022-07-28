JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department located and arrested a shooting suspect on Thursday.

Richard E. McWhirt

On July 16th, 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom was shot by a man at 3424 S. Finley Ave. Hallstrom has since been treated and released from a hospital.

Later on the 25th, charges were filed against a suspect, 42-year-old Richard E. McWhirt, of Joplin, for Assault in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

On the 28th, McWhirt was located near 30th and Rangeline Rd. After securing the area, McWhirt was apprehended and brought to Joplin City Jail where he remains on no bond.

In their release JPD said the investigation remains ongoing and further updates are possible.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A late night shooting is currently under investigation in Joplin.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the Joplin Police Department received a call about a shooting around 35th and Finley Avenue.

When officers arrived they found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

Officers began treatment which was later taken over by EMS.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the Joplin Police Department are currently conducting an investigation of the incident.

JPD asks anyone with any information about the event to contact them at (417) 623-3131.