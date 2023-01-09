JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a Black male entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.

No one was injured in the crime and the suspect reportedly left on foot. No leads have been made public yet.

As the investigation continues, citizens can contact Chief Deputy Derek Walrod at 358-8177 Ext. 1102 for questions or observations.