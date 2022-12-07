RIVERTON, Kans. — A Riverton man has been sentenced following his guilty plea in a burglary and methamphetamine possession case.

Thirty-four-year-old John Wesley Potter was sentenced to 30 months in prison in Cherokee County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

In November of 2020, Potter was arrested in connection to a Riverton home burglary and was found to be in possession of meth as well.

Potter was prosecuted by the Cherokee County Attorney’s Office and is being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending transfer to the Kansas Department of Corrections.