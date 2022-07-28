KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal officials hope to recover the money they say was paid under false pretenses for lead clean-up in a Granby park.

The United States Attorney announced today that 65-year-old Lynn Eich of St. Louis took a plea deal that will allow them to recover some of the funds paid for the project.

This case stems from a remediation contract awarded to the company Eich worked for at the time. They say he falsified documents and mismanaged the project possibly to the tune of $1.5 million.

The park in Granby is part of a superfund site that was supposed to be cleaned up six years ago. The total contract for the clean-up was $11.9 million.

Work was finally completed on the site last year by the EPA. Eich could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is set for January.