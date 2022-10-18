MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A man charged in a Lawrence County homicide has reached a plea deal in the case.

Late last month, Jamie Lee Godfrey pleaded guilty to second degree murder. The judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison, giving him credit for the 379 days he had already spent in jail.

Godfrey’s charges are for the September 2021 death of 50-year-old Jess Davis. Police found Davis dead in a Marionville home with multiple lacerations on his body.

Officers took Godfrey into custody the next day near Crane, Missouri. Prosecutors originally charged him with first degree murder and armed criminal action.