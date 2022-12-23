PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store.

Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.

McNaught booking photo Lewis 2021 booking photo

As police began their pursuit, the man ran from the vehicle while his supposed getaway driver, 27-year-old Cheyenne McNaught, was detained. The man was later found in the 1000 block of E 5th St. and identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Lewis. The duo was taken to the Crawford County Jail and booked.

Lewis faces charges for Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstruction of the Legal Process along with a no-bond warrant from Kansas Department of Corrections for prior robbery charges.

McNaught was booked on an Aggravated Robbery charge. She is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to PPD.