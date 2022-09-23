PITTSBURG, Kans. — A shooting investigation continues in Pittsburg.

Crawford County authorities are looking for a suspect who shot 34-year old Anthony Hoag, of Pittsburg, Thursday in the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park.

Deputies arrived at the property just after 7 — and found Hoag in the road. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi. No word on his condition.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a silver Chevy Malibu with a Kansas license plate possibly bearing 177 PAT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Callers can remain anonymous.