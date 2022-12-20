CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — An alleged break-in in Weir landed a Pittsburg man in jail on Monday.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Weir home that afternoon for a report of an unknown person inside. When they arrived, they encountered a reportedly intoxicated 30-year-old Aaron Don Span.

Deputies arrested Span and, during a search of his vehicle, found electronics supposedly stolen from a local health organization.

Span remains in Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving Under the Influence.