PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police arrested a man on battery charges Wednesday night after he attempted to stop a car repossession.

Officers with PPD arrived at a home in the 300 block of W. Quincy for a disturbance only to learn of a repo incident gone wrong.

Tarek Mekkaoui booking photo. Courtesy: Crawford County Jail.

Before authorities arrived, a 73-year-old man arrived at another home in the 600 block of Normal St. to repossess a vehicle. During the process, a suspect identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui, of Pittsburg, entered the car and backed up, striking the other man with the driver’s side door.

PPD said in a release the 73-year-old victim had attempted to open the car door to prevent Mekkaoui from escaping. In their report, PPD noted the injury done to the man’s right leg.

Mekkaoui was eventually arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail and issued a $25,000 bond.