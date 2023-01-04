PARSONS, Kans. — A routine traffic stop in southeast Kansas Tuesday night resulted in the apprehension of a man police say is an unregistered violent offender.

It happened around 11:41 PM, according to the department, when a Parsons officer stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of Morgan Ave for an equipment violation. The officer said the driver, Osric Maleke-Rashaad Edwards, 24, of Parsons, was driving on a suspended and expired license.

Police say Edwards is in violation of his Kansas Violent Offender Registration requirements. He was convicted in November 2018 of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, after firing at a home back in 2017.

The registration violation was related to Edwards’ conviction on aggravated battery. He was accused of beating an elderly man, breaking bones in the man’s face.

Edwards was released last January from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is currently held without bond, and charges have been sent to the Labette County Attorney’s Office for three counts of violation of offender registration, driving while suspended and defective vehicle equipment.