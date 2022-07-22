PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man has been arrested in connection to an early morning stabbing.

It happened just before 4:30 in the 100 block of S. 31st Street where police found and rendered aid to a victim. Labette County EMS arrived shortly after and were able to take the victim to the Labette Health ER.

The family of the suspect told police their son, 21-year-old Ethan Evans suffers from mental illness and had not been taking his medication, and had also left the scene before PPD arrived.

Officers found him near 14th and Morton and took him into custody. The police department is requesting charges of domestic battery and attempted second-degree murder.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.