PARSONS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Parsons man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 38-year-old Jered W. Bybee of Parsons was sentenced Tuesday in Labette County District Court on two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Judge Steve Stockard sentenced Bybee to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years on each of the charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility.

Bybee pleaded no contest to the charges in April.

The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2016, involving two different victims under the age of 10. The case was investigated by the Parsons Police Department, Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Michael Gayoso and former Assistant Attorney General Amy Norton of Schmidt’s office.