PARSONS, Kans. — One man is in custody after Parsons authorities said he broke into a family’s home over the weekend.

Mackenzie Corey Gamblian, 33, faces charges of Aggravated Burglary, Theft, Battery on Law Enforcement Officers (2x), and Interference with Law Enforcement Officers after allegedly breaking into a residence in the 1200 block of Appleton St. early Sunday.

That morning, the daughter of the home awoke to find Gamblian in her room shortly before escaping with her mother to a bathroom. That’s where they called 911 but warned that there was still another child in the house within a separate room.

Officers were able to respond and found a man they identified as Gamblian exiting the house and began to arrest him. Gamblian kicked, bit, and battered officers in an attempt to break free but was subdued. He was taken to the Parsons Police Department.

Gamblian is believed to have entered the home and went to the daughter’s bedroom. After she fled the room that’s when police said he started going through her belongings. Some of those items were found on his person when he was arrested.

A knife was also found where Gamblian was arrested but PPD stated in their release that it was not said to have been used in conjunction with the burglary.

Additionally, Gamblian was only recently released from Labette County Jail on July 11th after taking a plea agreement for a 2019 case where he was arrested.

Parsons Patrol Lieutenant Kyle Wiford commended the family’s ability to get to a safe space and call authorities, and said it was due to this that they were able to arrest their suspect quickly.