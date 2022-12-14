OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars.

Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday.

Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include lewd or indecent proposals to a child, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor using technology, solicitation of a minor for indecent exposure, and buying, possessing, or procuring obscene materials.

Lamb is in the Tulsa County jail awaiting extradition to Ottawa County.