MIAMI, Okla. – Three escaped Ottawa County inmates remain missing after breaking out of the Ottawa County jail through the jail’s sallyport on Tuesday.

Authorities are looking for Buck Martindale, 40, of Quapaw; Tyler Tavis, 31, of Miami and Daniel Zajicek, 31, of Miami.

Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said contractors were leaving the jail through the sallyport when four inmates ran out of their pod into the sallyport. The sallyport was open for the contractors and the inmates ran past the contractors, he said.

One escapee, Rusty Reece, was captured by an Ottawa County detective.

Reece is facing an escape complaint and the warrants are being secured on the three other escapees, Dean said.

Daniel Zajicek

Incarcerated on the following charges at the time of his escape:

• FAILURE TO OBEY NOTICE TO APPEAR

• BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE

• POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

• FALSE PERSONATION OR IMPERSONATING ANOTHER IN SUIT OR PROSECUTION

• POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

• HOLD CITY MIAMI

• INTENTIONALLY AND WRONGFULLY SHOOTS ANOTHER OR DISCHARGES ANY KIND OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO KILL.

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Buck Martindale

Incarcerated on the following charges at the time of his escape:

• ASSAULT AND BATTERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON

• PUBLIC INTOXICATION

• OBSTRUCTING OFFICER

Tyler Tavis

Incarcerated on the following charges at the time of his escape:

• LARCENY OF AUTO, AIRCRAFT OR OTHER MOTOR VEHICLE

• POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Rusty Reece (In Custody)

Incarcerated on the following charges at the time of his escape:

• ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON X3

• FAIRLAND WARRANT

• WARRANT FOR FAIRLAND

• HOLD FOR MIAMI NATION

• NO SEATBELT (PASSENGER)

• AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND BATTERY