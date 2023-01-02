OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after ringing in the new year.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting happened in a parking lot just south of Interstate 40, near downtown OKC. Multiple police units responded to the call.

OKC Police said that a man died at the scene and medics rushed at least three other victims to the hospital.

KOCO 5 reported three other people were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

As of New Year’s Day, Police had not located the suspect in the shooting. An investigation is still ongoing.