TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to a three-month county jail sentence.

Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse.

He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.

Matthews said he was diagnosed three months ago with “schizophrenia” and “bipolar,” according to his plea agreement.

He was also ordered to complete a mental health assessment, attend drug, alcohol and anger management programs and have no contact with the victim, the agreement states.

The victim suffers from Pontine Cerebellum Hypoplasia, a rare neurodegenerative disorder where parts of the brain such as the cerebellum are underdeveloped or absent, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke website.

Matthews confessed to hitting the then 5-year-old victim with a back scratcher on the back of his legs and thighs.

Photographs of the injuries showed several bruises about two inches in width and about eight inches long on the back of the child’s leg. The bruising area covered the entire width of the child’s back thigh and was surrounded by purple coloring, scratches, and faded bruises.

Matthews was found guilty in September 2020 in a Delaware County District Court non-jury trial and sentenced to eight years and ordered to have no contact with the victim, the victim’s mother, and grandmother, court records show. He was released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in April 2021 after his attorney filed a “McGirt” motion.

The McGirt motion centered around the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision stating the Cherokee Nation reservation was never disestablished and because of the 113-year-old decision, prosecutors are prohibited from prosecuting wrongdoing on Cherokee Nation land.

Matthews is a member of the Cherokee Nation Tribe and his alleged wrongdoing occurred within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

His case was picked up by Cherokee Nation Tribal Court in November 2021.