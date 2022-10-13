TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing federal charges including production of child pornography for allegedly videotaping himself sexually abusing a two-year-old Miami Tribe of Oklahoma child.

Billy Scott McDonald, 47, of Rose, was federally indicted in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa on charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor child under 12 years of age in Indian Country, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 13 McDonald is accused of sexually abusing the two-year-old victim and using his cell phone to video the abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

Another juvenile saw the video of the sexual abuse on McDonald’s cell phone and reported it to an adult who reported it to the Mayes County Sheriff’s Department, the complaint states.

McDonald was taken into custody on Sept. 13, by Mayes County Sheriff’s deputies.

He told federal investigators he “had sexual thoughts about children for a long time” but “has been able to keep himself away from children so that he does not get himself in trouble,” according to the complaint.

The victim is a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, McDonald is not American Indian, but the alleged crime occurred in the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.

The community of Rose is a small unincorporated rural community located in Delaware County and extends into Mayes County.