JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County man is expected to enter a plea on Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife.

The criminal trial of John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, was expected to start on Monday. Instead, Hackathorn will enter a plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay to murder in the first degree with deliberate intent in the November 2020 death of his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60.

An autopsy report shows Mary Hackathorn died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach and listed the manner of death as a homicide

Online court records show Mary Hackathorn had filed for divorce in April 2018, but no divorce was ever granted. The couple had been married for 15 years, according to court testimony.

Prior to the fatal shooting, the couple had been fighting, and “John Hackathorn had been upset with Mary Hackathorn because most of the ranch’s properties were in Mary Hackathorn’s name,” according to a witness list pleading.

Probate records show the appraised value of the Hackathorn estate was estimated to be worth over $11 million.

In December 2021 Hackathorn was offered a plea deal to life with the possibility of parole. The plea offer included unknown restitution but was estimated to be $20,000, according to court records. The agreement also acknowledged should Hackathorn elect to have a jury trial, there was a possibility of the jury returning a verdict of life without the chance of parole, court documents show. The state was expected to call 15 witnesses.

Hackathorn confessed to Dr. Kathryn Dunaway-Knight, a Grove veterinarian and Brandon Bronaugh, one of the Hackathorns’ ranch hands, to fatally shooting his wife four times in the chest, according to court testimony.

After calling Dunaway-Knight and Bronaugh, Hackathorn threatened to harm himself, court testimony showed. Knight said in a previous hearing, the victim had expressed fears for her safety to her as early as April 2018.