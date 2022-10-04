TULSA, Okla. – A Pryor man convicted of abusing two children for over a decade was sentenced on Monday to 35 years in federal prison.

Keith Duane Parnell, 50, was convicted in March of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 and four counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

“This 35-year sentence should send a clear message to child sexual predators that law enforcement officials will aggressively pursue offenders, even when victims disclose years after sexual abuse occurs,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

Court testimony showed the sex abuse started when the victims were 5 years old.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford commended the two victims for their courage when testifying at trial and when sharing their victim impact statements at the hearing.

One of the victims (now an adult) posted on a social media site about the abuse the victims endured which prompted the investigation.