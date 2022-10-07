JAY, Okla. – A Colcord man pleaded guilty to drugging and raping two teenage girls and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Michael Ray Nipps, 57, pleaded guilty in Delaware County District Court to first-degree rape with the victim under 14 and first-degree rape with the victim intoxicated by a narcotic or anesthetic. He received a 35-year sentence with all but the first 15 years suspended on both sentences, court records show.

Provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department

He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure or obscene material and received a 25-year sentence with all but the first 15 years suspended, court records show.

On the two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, Nipps pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years.

All the sentences are to run concurrently.

Nipps was also fined $2,000, court records show.

Both victims, ages 17 and 13, told investigators Nipps gave them methamphetamine and marijuana.

Nipps eventually confessed to having “sex” with both victims and often referred to the 13-year-old victim as “the little one,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A review of Nipps’ background shows he has a criminal history of eight alcohol and drug-related charges, three protective orders filed against him, and a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.