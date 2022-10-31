TULSA, Okla. – A Claremore man who pleaded guilty to abusing a 5-month-old infant at a Vinita home was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Keldon Keith Summers, 28, pleaded guilty to child abuse in Indian Country. He admitted to abusing the infant on Nov. 8, 2020. The child had been left in his care while the infant’s mother was at work.

“Keldon Summers’ violent abuse of the infant, left the child with permanent injuries and the need for continued care. This child abuser will spend 12 years in federal prison to account for his despicable crime,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

The child suffered bruising on his cheek down to his chin that resembled a bite mark, and bruising on his arm, his buttocks, and on his back and chest. He further suffered a swollen penis and left testicle, a fracture of his upper tibia, and extensive retinal hemorrhaging.

The child also tested positive for methamphetamine and requires medication, therapy, and continued care as a result of his injuries. Summers’s prison term is followed by five years of supervised release.