MIAMI, Okla. – On Monday, a protective order hearing involving two former Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies was continued.

Colin Raye Kirk, 28, formerly of Loma Linda, Mo. and a woman appeared in Ottawa County District Court in Miami before Special District Judge Becky Baird.

Kirk is charged in the Circuit Court of Newton County in Neosho with three felonies; domestic assault in the first degree and two counts in the third degree, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree.

Kirk filed a protective order against his accuser in Ottawa County District Court on June 22. The accuser then filed a protective order against Kirk, records show.

The protective orders allege the victim threatened Kirk with a gun and he feared for his life and Kirk brandished a knife and the victim said she was fearful of him.

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify the name of a victim in a domestic violence case.

The case was continued to for Aug. 4 before Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey.

Judge Baird recused herself citing the two parties were police officers and she has a long history of being a former prosecutor, according to a court minute from Monday’s hearing.

The Missouri charges stem from five incidents dating back to July 16, 2021, where Kirk is accused of verbal and physical abuse.

Kirk denies assaulting the victim saying he tried to end their relationship on many occasions, and the victim was the physical aggressor and why he sought a protective order.

The estranged couple are former and current law enforcement officers. The victim previously worked for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office and the Miami Police Department.

Kirk also worked for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and was recently hired by the Fairland Police Department as their K9 officer.

He is on unpaid administrative leave.

Kirk is free on $9,500 bail. Both parties are ordered to have no contact with each other.