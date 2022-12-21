JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT.

Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”

Five adults were inside the residence when ODET detectives arrived; two of which now face charges of distribution of a controlled substance. Those charges are pending through the Jasper County Prosecutors Office.

The names of the suspects involved have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.