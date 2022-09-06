NOEL, Mo. — McDonald County authorities are waiting on an extradition hearing to bring a stabbing suspect back to Missouri.

23-year-old Beref Fred, of Neosho, is currently in the Benton County Arkansas Jail.

He’s charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County. Those charges are connected to a stabbing Monday afternoon that took place in the Noel Tyson parking lot.

The victim is in a Springfield hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Noel deputy marshals say Fred also suffered injuries. He was taken to an Arkansas hospital for treatment.