NEOSHO, Mo. — After a call for service in Neosho Wednesday, authorities are now asking the public if they recognize any of the stolen property they located.

It happened after a call for service NPD reported to the Walmart Supercenter. After meeting with the subject at the store, it was later determined that the property in their car had been stolen.

The items found were:

Green metal pushcart with rubber wheels and handle

Two stained homemade cornhole boards

Boys multicolored bike – Snafu Jet Fuel

Anyone that can prove ownership and wished to claim the above items is asked to contact NPD or Detective Dan Cook at (417) 451-8012.

The details of the subject in this case or whether they are facing charges was not mentioned in NPD’s release.