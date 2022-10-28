NEOSHO, Mo. — After pleading guilty to 3rd Degree Child Molestation a judge sentences a Neosho man to 15 years in prison.

David M. Cox, 19, received his sentence in the Newton County Court on Friday, less than a week ahead of a scheduled jury trial. His trial was moved to McDonald County on a change of venue.

Last fall, the victim disclosed to a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Center in Joplin, that she was forcibly molested by Cox multiple times and violently raped during the last attack. Those incidents reportedly taking place between the summer of 2017 and summer of 2020 – when the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 during those times.

Cox was originally charged with first degree rape, first degree sodomy, and two counts of sexual abuse and misconduct. Additionally, police said that at the time of his arrest and charges, they knew of at least eight other potential victims ranging in ages from seven to 19. The prosecutor says those other cases potentially took place when Cox was still a minor.

Fifteen years is the maximum sentenced allowed under law for 3rd Degree Child Molestation. He will be 34 if he serves the full sentence.