MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer.

Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September.

Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social media were unsuccessful.

The latest two citations are for incidents in October, according to the 10-page Miami Police report.

Corbit is accused of placing items on top of each other, scanning one item and bagging two items through the self-checkout machines, according to the Miami Police report.

According to a Miami police report dated January 1, 2023, surveillance video shows “Mr. Corbit places a jar of pickles on the corner of the register. Mrs. Corbit grabs the jar of pickles and bags it. Mr. Corbit then grabs a second jar of pickles and places it in the same place. Mrs. Corbit grabs the second jar of pickles and places it in the bag. Neither jar of pickles had any attempt to be scanned” and “Mrs. Corbit pays for the transaction and the couple leaves the self-checkout going towards the grocery side exit.”

The Walmart Asset Protection employee sought to have charges filed against Christy and Chris Corbit. Ben Loring, Miami city attorney, said citations were not filed against Christy Corbit.

The loss of the 24 items totaled $176.40, according to the police report. This is in addition to the six earlier alleged shoplifting incidents totaling approximately $535.

Corbit is scheduled to appear in Miami Municipal Court on Jan. 26.

Corbit was fired in September from the Galena Police Department where he worked as a school resource officer and banned from all Walmart stores.

Items Allegedly Shoplifted

October 9, 2022

Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner

Razor Refills

Charging Cable

GV Whole Milk

Women Personal Care

Honey Ham 1lb Tub

Sharp Cheddar Chunk

Shack Rice Pudding

Vitamin Gummies

Vitamin D

Sourdough Bread

Total Loss $81.01

October 30, 2022

Dill Pickles

Panera Soup

K-Cups

Italian Sub Sandwich

6pk Mini Coke Cans

Melatonin

Lays Chips

Shells and Cheese

Coffee Creamer

Chicken Salad

Popcorn Chicken

Olives

Deodorant

Total Loss $95.39