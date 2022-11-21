TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman.

Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and threatening physical force.

The plea is in connection to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell, of Joplin.

Bronson is looking at a 19-year federal prison sentence, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma in a prepared statement. A judge will make the final determination at a sentencing hearing to be held at a later date.

Kimberly Grissom, 48, Jacob Scribner, 35, and Bronson are also facing a federal charge of conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, and informant.

Bronson’s plea centers around an Aug. 13, 2020 incident where he admitted to directing Chloe Stith, 22, to lure two victims to her car where she restrained them and blindfolded them with duct tape.

Stith and Bronson drove the victims to a secluded location and uncovered their eyes. Bronson assaulted the male victim while he was still restrained.

The victims were overheard discussing Walker Campbell’s disappearance.

Bronson’s brother Tre Ackerson, 28, is accused of kidnapping Walker Campbell in Joplin and taking her to rural Oklahoma where she was killed between July 4 and July 5, 2020.

Ackerson and Breanna Sloan, 23, then allegedly left her body in a rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, field. Sloan pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting Ackerson to kidnap the victim, ultimately leading to her murder.

Ackerson is set for trial in January.