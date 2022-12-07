SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— A federal grand jury issues a three-count indictment against a Kansas City man for illegally possessing firearms, possession of methamphetamine, and shooting at officers with an assault rifle, all while leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase.

Brenton Ross, 32, is charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, one count of discharging a firearm during a drug-trafficking offense, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

In October, police say Ross ran from a Barton County Sherriff’s deputy who tried to stop him for leaving the scene of an accident in Vernon County, Mo. Officers say Ross lead them on a high-speed chase exceeding 130 miles per hour. They say he stopped on I-49 and fired multiple shots at the deputy, hitting the deputy’s vehicle serval times. Ross then fled on foot.

Officers later attempted to stop Ross again, when they say he was seen driving a stolen vehicle. Officers pursued Ross, again at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour in a construction zone. Authorities say Ross drove off-road and evaded capture again.

Later that day, police say Ross led officers on another high-speed chase while driving a stolen flatbed truck. Ross allegedly drove the truck into law enforcement vehicles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol air unit followed Ross as officers say he fled on foot until he was captured by authorities.

Officers searched the Challenger and say they found a stolen 9mm semi-automatic pistol, multiple spent .223-caliber rifle shells, and methamphetamine. Officers also say they also found the assault rifle used earlier in the day to shoot at the Barton County deputy.

Ross has two previous felony convictions for stealing a motor vehicle and two previous felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, as well as prior felony convictions for possessing an illegal weapon, possessing a controlled substance, property damage, statutory rape, assault on a law officer, resisting arrest, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney, Anthony M. Brown, is handling the case. Other agencies involved in the investigation include, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Barton County Sheriff’s Department, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department, and the Vernon County Prosecuting Attorney.