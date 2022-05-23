BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A Baxter Springs man faces felony meth distribution charges after a traffic stop over the weekend.

Sunday night, a deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car just east of Baxter Springs around 9:30.

A K-9 with Baxter Springs PD gave a positive alert to narcotics, according to a release from the CCSO. This led to deputies recovering nearly 1.5 oz of meth and paraphernalia, as well as “a considerable amount of cash” from the vehicle. This was seized under Kansas Asset Forfeiture Laws.

Fifty-eight-year-old Timothy Sargent was arrested on allegations of:

Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Meth

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Driving without Insurance

Sargent posted bond and was released pending court proceedings, the release notes.