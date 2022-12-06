KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from the odor of marijuana resulted in the discovery of the following:

A 9mm handgun

40 grams of marijuana

10 grams of cocaine

172 grams of methamphetamine

204 fentanyl pills

Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Kay County Detention Center on multiple narcotics and firearm charges. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.