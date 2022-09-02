TULSA, Okla. – A Vinita man who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of a Grand Lake man will serve 10 years in federal prison.

Dale Eugene Warren’s prison sentence will also be followed by three years of supervised release.

Warren, 66, pleaded guilty in December to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in Indian Country. He admitted that he was with codefendant Johnny Lee Arnold when Arnold struck the victim, Christopher Boren, of Jay, with a baseball bat and repeatedly stabbed him 17 times with a knife.

Warren disposed of the murder weapon in a river and provided a hose and water for Arnold to wash away blood and other evidence from Arnold’s clothes and vehicle.

He also provided Arnold with a place to stay following the murder.

Warren claimed that Arnold told him that he (Arnold) was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood and that he had people in 48 states who could get to Warren if he spoke about the crime.

The victim’s body was found in rural Craig County.

Arnold, 34, of Langley, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder and will be sentenced at a later date.